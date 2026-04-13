China's deepening role in Iran conflict signals 'dangerous escalation': Report

Washington, April 13 (IANS) China does not benefit from an outright Iranian win but from Tehran's continued ability to distract, complicate, and impose costs on United States power projection. This makes the relationship between Beijing and Tehran "more dangerous than simple arms sales" as it evolves into a form of strategic burden-sharing against the US, sustained through proxies, sanctions evasion, and plausible deniability, a report said on Monday.

According to a report on 'One World Outlook', China has moved beyond the role of a distant benefactor of Iran. It stated that if the US intelligence reports are accurate, Beijing is edging towards “something more dangerous: active enabling of Iran's wartime rebuild".

Citing a CNN report, it noted the US intelligence assesses that China is preparing to supply air-defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks, possibly using third countries to conceal the source.

"This is not a story about symbolism. It is about capability. Air-defence systems, anti-ship missiles, and dual-use industrial inputs can change the way a war is fought. They can make it harder for the United States and its allies to operate in the region, complicate surveillance and strike options, and help Iran replenish losses inflicted by weeks of conflict. In war, logistics and replacement pipelines can matter as much as battlefield bravado. A state that helps restore those pipelines is not standing on the sidelines; it is shaping outcomes," the report detailed.

“That is why these reports should alarm policymakers in Washington, Jerusalem, and across the Gulf. China has long presented itself as a pragmatic power, one that prefers commerce, diplomacy, and stability to ideological confrontation. Yet the reported behaviour suggests a more cynical approach: Beijing appears willing to profit from Iran's isolation while quietly strengthening Tehran's military hand," it added.

According to the report, American think tank ‘The Atlantic Council’ documented Chinese supplies of drones, missiles, and related components to Iran, indicating a sustained channel rather than a sudden rupture.

It also cited British media outlet BBC similarly reporting that US intelligence alleges Chinese support for Iran's ballistic missile efforts through training and key components.

The report noted that if substantiated, the development would constitute a “dangerous escalation” in China’s involvement.

"Beijing may argue that air-defence systems are defensive, not offensive. That argument is technically neat and strategically misleading. A missile system labelled ‘defensive’ can still threaten aircraft, drones, and naval platforms. In a conflict zone, the defensive-offensive distinction often collapses under the realities of use,” it stressed.

--IANS

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