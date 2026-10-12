October 12, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

China’s alleged spy network targets Taiwan President’s family in US: Report

China’s alleged spy network targets Taiwan President’s family in US: Report

Kathmandu, Oct 12 (IANS) The recent detention of a California resident accused of surveilling the family of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te highlights how China-sponsored surveillance has expanded into suburban communities thousands of miles away from conflict zones, a report has stated

It noted that global intelligence gathering is undergoing a major shift, with foreign espionage increasingly focusing on personal relationships and everyday online platforms instead of secure government infrastructure.

Citing US federal court records, a report in ‘Nepal Aaja’ stated that 34-year-old Wanying “Heather” Zhang was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on October 4, while attempting to board a flight to China.

Investigators allege that Zhang collected vehicle registration details, photographs, and video footage of President Lai’s son in Seattle after a university alumnus put her in contact with Chinese officials. Security analysts stress that such operations leverage trusted personal connections rather than conventional covert infiltration, the report mentioned.

“The reach of these intelligence tactics expands significantly into higher education and international communities. In September 2026, British intelligence agency MI5 disclosed that state-linked institutions sponsored research involving over 100 UK academics in fields such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Similarly, legal actions in the United States and the United Kingdom—including the conviction of Yaoning ‘Mike’ Sun for monitoring Taiwanese political visits—demonstrate how state actors track dissidents and diaspora groups to monitor political opposition abroad,” 'Nepal Aaja' detailed.

“These converging enforcement actions signal that modern intelligence gathering no longer relies solely on cyber intrusions or defense secrets. As digital recruitment platforms and human networks blur the lines between routine interactions and state surveillance, security agencies face the growing challenge of identifying threats hidden within ordinary civilian life,” the ‘Nepal Aaja’ report added.

According to US media reports, prosecutors alleged that Zhang, a real estate agent based in Irvine, followed the Taiwanese president’s son during a trip to Seattle last year and passed information about his movements to Chinese government officials,

Following Zhang’s arrest, Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, said, "The complaint in this case lays bare a brazen plot directed by the Chinese government to conduct a covert surveillance mission on US soil targeting close relatives of a Taiwanese government official."

"Wanying Zhang's arrest for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government makes clear how far China's authoritarian regime will go to advance its goals," he added.

Speaking to American media outlet CBS News, the spokesperson for the Taiwanese president condemned the incident, saying, "Such brutal acts of suppression, intimidation, and even harm to the freedom and democracy of people or their families, which are unacceptable in the civilized world."

"We thank the US judicial agency for their assistance and protection to our people. Taiwan will continue to cooperate with all democratic allies to jointly combat illegal acts of cross-border repression,” the spokesperson said.

--IANS

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