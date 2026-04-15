China very happy that I am permanently opening Strait of Hormuz: Trump

Washington, April 15 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said China was “very happy” with his decision to permanently open the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that Beijing had agreed not to send weapons to Iran as part of what he described as coordinated efforts to stabilise the region.

In a social media post, Trump wrote, “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World.”

He added that the current crisis “will never happen again” and claimed that China had committed to curbing military support to Tehran. “They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran,” Trump said.

The President also pointed to direct engagement with Chinese leadership, saying, “President Xi Jinping will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks.”

Trump framed the development as evidence of improving cooperation between Washington and Beijing, despite longstanding tensions between the two powers. “We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting???” he wrote.

At the same time, Trump underscored US military strength, adding a warning tone to his remarks. “BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!” he said. Trump is scheduled to travel to China next month.

The statement comes amid heightened global attention on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes. Any disruption in the waterway has immediate implications for global energy markets, shipping routes and geopolitical stability.

The reference to a forthcoming meeting with Xi also signals continued high-level engagement between Washington and Beijing at a time when both countries are navigating complex strategic and economic competition.

For India and other major energy-importing nations, stability in the Strait of Hormuz remains a core concern. The waterway handles a large portion of crude oil shipments from the Gulf to Asia, making any assurances of uninterrupted passage significant for energy security and price stability.

--IANS

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