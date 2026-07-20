China Open: Sindhu, Lakshya, Ayush headline India squad, Satwik-Chirag miss out due to injury

Changzhou, July 20 (IANS) Fresh from ending a prolonged title drought with a commanding victory at the Japan Open, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will spearhead India's campaign at the China Open 2026, a BWF Super 1000 tournament beginning on Tuesday.

Sindhu arrives in China brimming with confidence after lifting her first title in nearly two years by defeating three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in straight games in the Japan Open final. The former World Champion did not drop a single game throughout the tournament, underlining a return to the form that made her one of the sport's most consistent performers on the biggest stages.

The 31-year-old also enjoys happy memories at the China Open, having won the title in 2016, and will now look to build on her recent success with another deep run on the BWF World Tour.

India will have three representatives in the women's singles competition, with Devika Sihag and promising youngster Unnati Hooda joining Sindhu in the main draw.

In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen will look to rediscover consistency after a mixed season. He will be joined by world No. 24 Ayush Shetty and experienced campaigner HS Prannoy as India seeks a strong showing in one of the circuit's most competitive events.

India's hopes in the men's doubles rest solely on the pairing of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan following the withdrawal of Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The star duo pulled out before the tournament after Satwik continued his recovery from the shoulder injury that hampered their return at last week's Japan Open.

In mixed doubles, India will field two pairs -- Olympian Tanisha Crasto with Dhruv Kapila and Rohan Kapoor -- alongside Ruthvika Shivani Gadde. India will not have any representation in the women's doubles competition.

With Sindhu returning to title-winning form and several young Indian shuttlers looking to make their mark, the China Open presents another significant opportunity for the country's contingent to gain momentum during the latter half of the BWF World Tour season.

Where to watch China Open in India

In India, live streaming of the China Open matches will be accessible via the BWF TV YouTube channel. The specific details for the live telecast and TV channel have not yet been disclosed.

India squad for China Open:

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy

Men’s doubles: MR Arjun-Hariharan Amsakarunan

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto

--IANS

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