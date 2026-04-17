China expanding in South China Sea as US remains distracted: Report

Naypyidaw, April 17 (IANS) A global artery of commerce is slipping into the grips of Beijing as the US remains distracted with the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a report has highlighted. Antelope Reef in the South China Sea is being transformed into an artificial fortress by China - an example of what happens when the vigilance wavers, Linn Maung wrote in Mekong News.

The report highlighted that, during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the United States has redeployed its Carrier Strike Group which led to a drop in reconnaissance flights over the South China sea by almost 30 per cent compared to late 2025. This has presented a window to China to increase its dominance in the region and accelerated dredging the corals for land reclamation at Antelope Reef.

Maung mentioned that the USS Theodore Roosevelt has become the sole deterrent Carrier Strike Group in the vast theatre as the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS George Washington, previously deployed in South China sea, are patrolling Middle East waters now.

"Satellite imagery from the European Space Agency and commercial providers reveals the scale of China's ambition. What was once a modest outpost is now a burgeoning landmass spanning over six square kilometres. Engineers have carved straight edges into the reef, preparing foundations for a runway exceeding 2,700 metres long enough to host fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, and heavy bombers. This expansion is not isolated. It mirrors earlier projects at Mischief Reef, Fiery Cross Reef, and Subi Reef, where China built hardened airstrips, radar installations, and missile batteries," the Mekong News report stated.

It added that Antelope Reef's transformation signals Beijing's intent to dominate the western Paracels, a corridor through which one‑third of global maritime trade flows.

Despite the 2016 Hague tribunal ruling invalidating the 'nine-dash line' claims of China, these actions, the report mentioned, show that China is still trying to reinforce these claims.

"It is a deliberate attempt to seize territory, intimidate neighbours, and rewrite maritime law. By failing to maintain robust patrols and carrier presence, Washington tacitly enables this expansion. China's actions amount to a creeping annexation of maritime space," wrote Maung.

According to the report, China's actions amount to a creeping annexation of maritime space.

"Antelope Reef is emblematic of a broader pattern: seize, build, fortify, and normalize. Each artificial island becomes a brick in Beijing's wall of control, eroding the sovereignty of neighbouring states and challenging international norms," it stated.

--IANS

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