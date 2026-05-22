China driving new space arms race: Pentagon

Washington, May 22 (IANS) The United States needs to rapidly expand its military space capabilities amid mounting concern over China’s growing advances in space warfare, senior Pentagon officials have told lawmakers this week, warning that future conflicts will depend heavily on dominance in orbit.

Top US military leaders told lawmakers the Space Force requires a major increase in funding, manpower and combat capabilities to counter emerging threats from China and maintain American military superiority in space.

Speaking before the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, Space Force Chief General B Chance Saltzman described the current environment as a “generational shift” in military space competition.

“Our adversaries are constantly working to take away our military and economic advantages in the space domain,” Saltzman said.

The proposed FY2027 budget includes a landmark USD 71.1 billion allocation for the Space Force, representing one of the largest increases since the service was established in 2019. Saltzman said the funding would help the US build new missile warning systems, resilient satellite networks, space-based targeting systems and counter-space capabilities.

“Increases in the service budget and in strength are a national security imperative,” he told lawmakers.

The Space Force plans to increase personnel strength by 27 per cent while creating new squadrons and acquisition offices to manage rapidly expanding space missions. Officials said the service was also developing more resilient satellite constellations capable of surviving attacks during future conflicts.

Saltzman warned that China was modernising at a rapid pace across multiple military technologies, including space systems, satellite communications and missile tracking.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink echoed those concerns, saying China’s military modernisation was forcing the Pentagon to accelerate innovation.

"China is modernising at a very rapid pace," Meink said. "To stay ahead, we must innovate faster in everything we do."

Lawmakers from both parties repeatedly linked future space warfare to potential conflict scenarios involving Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.

General Kenneth Wilsbach said the war in Ukraine had demonstrated the critical importance of both air and space superiority in modern conflict.

“You have to have space superiority in the 21st century if you hope to achieve air superiority,” Wilsbach said.

The hearings also revealed the Pentagon’s growing emphasis on integrating commercial technology into military space operations.

Saltzman highlighted the success of Tactical Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Tracking programmes that use commercial satellite imagery and private-sector space capabilities to support military missions worldwide.

Officials warned existing launch facilities at Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg could soon face capacity pressures because of growing demand.

--IANS

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