China backs South Africa after US leaves it out of G20 ministerial in Atlanta

Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) China has backed South Africa’s continued participation in the G20 after the United States left Pretoria out of the grouping’s foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, setting up a fresh point of friction as Washington hosts the forum this year.

“South Africa is an important member of the G20. China supports South Africa in continuing its participation in G20 activities,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference in Beijing on Friday, according to the ministry’s official transcript.

Guo was responding to a question from state broadcaster CCTV, which noted that South Africa, a founding member of the G20, “was once again not invited” to the Atlanta meeting.

“As a major platform for international economic cooperation, the G20 plays an important role in strengthening multilateralism, promoting world economic growth, and improving global governance,” Guo said.

The ministry’s spokesperson account repeated the remarks on X under the heading “MFA Spokesperson’s response to South Africa’s exclusion from G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the U.S.”

The US decision dates back to last year. In an article published by the State Department on December 4, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote: “For these reasons, President Trump and the United States will not be extending an invitation to the South African government to participate in the G20 during our presidency. There is a place for good faith disagreement, but not dishonesty or sabotage.”

Rubio said South Africa’s G20 presidency “was an exercise in spite, division, and radical agendas that have nothing to do with economic growth” and that it “routinely ignored U.S. objections to consensus communiques and statements.”

“When South Africa decides it has made the tough decisions needed to fix its broken system and is ready to rejoin the family of prosperous and free nations, the United States will have a seat for it at our table,” he wrote.

South Africa has rejected the US position. In a statement dated November 26, 2025, published by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the government said President Cyril Ramaphosa had “noted the regrettable statement by President Donald Trump on South Africa’s participation in the 2026 G20 meetings.”

“South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right,” the statement said. “South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20. We call on members of the G20 to reaffirm its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all of its structures.”

DIRCO had not issued a statement specifically on the Atlanta meeting as of Friday afternoon (US time).

The State Department has not publicly addressed South Africa’s absence in its announcement of the Atlanta meeting, which Rubio is hosting on October 30 and 31.

--IANS

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