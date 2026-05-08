Chhattisgarh's young entrepreneur develops 'Caffeine-free' coffee, CM Sai felicitates him

Raipur, May 8 (IANS) Entrepreneur Vishal Haldar from the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh has sparked a remarkable herbal revolution in the heart of Bastar by transforming discarded wild date palm seeds (locally known as 'Chhind') into a "caffeine free" herbal coffee.

A graduate in commerce and software development, Haldar chose to forgo a traditional corporate career to return to his roots in Bacheli, where he spent nearly two years researching the potential of the local "Chhind" plant.

His innovation focuses on using the seeds of this wild palm, which were previously considered entirely useless and left to waste in the forests.

By blending modern research with local natural resources, he has created a beverage that offers the authentic flavour and ritual of coffee without the jitters or health concerns associated with caffeine.

This unique creation recently achieved major recognition at the Innovation Mahakumbh held at Shaheed Mahendra Karma University in Jagdalpur.

The project was so impressive that it secured first prize and earned an award from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

During the event, prominent figures, including State Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary and various academic experts, tasted the brew and praised its quality and potential.

Beyond its taste, the herbal coffee is lauded for being rich in antioxidants, making it a healthy alternative for a global market that is increasingly conscious of wellness.

While the product is currently in its final testing and development phases, Haldar's vision is deeply rooted in social and economic empowerment.

Working through the "Youth Up Foundation" with the support of the Dantewada district administration, he is encouraging local youth to explore entrepreneurship.

His primary goal is to establish a sustainable economic model where villagers can earn a supplementary income by collecting and processing "Chhind" seeds from their local environment.

This initiative aims to turn a local forest byproduct into a world class commercial commodity, creating jobs and fostering pride in Bastar's natural heritage.

Vishal Haldar's journey demonstrates that with creativity and persistence, even common waste can be repurposed into an innovative solution that promotes health and supports community development.

--IANS

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