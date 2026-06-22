June 22, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: Kisan Nidhi beneficiaries in Dhamtari upbeat over financial aid, thank Centre

Chhattisgarh: Kisan Nidhi beneficiaries in Dhamtari upbeat over financial aid, thank Centre (Photo: IANS)

Dhamtari, June 22 (IANS) A host of farmers in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district were elated and joyous over receiving the benefits under the farmers' welfare scheme and expressed gratitude to the Central government on Monday. They thanked the Prime Minister for launching a farmer-friendly scheme, which often helped them during distressing times.

More than 95,000 farmers received the benefits of the PM KISAN Nidhi scheme in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, as ₹19.13 crores were credited into their accounts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 20, released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme worth Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting over 9.44 crore farmers across the country. The monetary assistance was transferred directly into farmers' accounts by PM Modi while he participated in 'Paschimbanga Divas', or West Bengal Day, celebrations at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.

Many farmers and farm labourers who received the money in their bank accounts shared their joy while speaking to newsmen.

They said that the financial assistance has given them great relief, as preparations for paddy cultivation are currently underway.

Farmers mentioned that they were facing a money crunch at this time, and this money has come as a boon for them. They intend to use these funds to pay labourers and purchase seeds, fertilisers, and other farming-related necessities.

Describing the scheme as farmer-friendly, they thanked PM Modi for understanding their travails and coming them with timely assistance.

A beneficiary, Nand Yadav, told IANS, "I received money from the Samman Nidhi. I will use it to buy seeds and fertilisers. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi."

Another farmer, Indresh Ghate, said, "Rs 2,000 were credited to my account under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This amount will be very useful at this time. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister."

Dhalvendra Sahu stated, "This scheme is proving to be very useful, especially for small farmers, as the money arrives exactly when it is needed most. This scheme is being implemented to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers across the country."

All of them concurred with the fact that this has not only strengthened their economic condition but also ensured continuity in farming activities.

--IANS

mr/dan

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