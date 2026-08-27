August 27, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: Crop insurance scheme turns out to be boon for Dhamtari farmers

Chhattisgarh: Crop insurance scheme turns out to be boon for Dhamtari farmers (Photo: IANS)

Raipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Until a decade ago, farmers across the country faced insurmountable challenges during natural disasters, but that changed after the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in 2016.

The crop failures due to natural calamities used to force farmers into deep debts and would drive many to the brink of suicide. But the crop insurance scheme has proven a boon for the farming community across India.

In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district alone, many farmers have subscribed to the scheme and are reaping its benefits.

In Dhamtari alone, farmers have insured crops covering ​​84,277.75 hectares this year.

A total of 81,000 farmers in Dhamtari district have insured crops across 84,277.75 hectares, marking the highest figure in the last five years.

The numbers reflect the scheme's growing acceptance and the scale of awareness among farmers about risk management.

By subscribing to the scheme, the farmers have secured a safety net for their crops. This shows that farmers are becoming more vigilant and aware of potential losses caused by unpredictable weather and untimely losses.

Many PMBFY beneficiaries speaking to IANS said that compensation for crop loss not only helps them recover but also prepares them for the next sowing season. Many expressed gratitude to the Modi government for the scheme.

A farmer said, "The central government has implemented many schemes for farmers. As for the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana,' it is an extremely important scheme. Whenever a natural disaster strikes and crops are damaged, the central government provides compensation. I have personally benefited from it. It is a very good scheme."

Another farmer said, “The 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' is proving to be a boon for small and medium-scale farmers. I, too, benefited from this scheme when my crops were destroyed, which helped me overcome financial hardship. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Dhamtari Collector Avinash Mishra told IANS that, compared to last year, more crop insurance policies have been issued this time, marking an increase of about 10 percent.

Agriculture Officer Monesh Sahu reported that around 81,000 farmers have opted for crop insurance. This represents an increase of 9,300 farmers covered compared to the previous period. Farmers have shown greater interest in the scheme and have insured their crops in larger numbers.

He also noted that a review of records from the past five years reveals that the highest number of crop insurance policies have been issued this year.

--IANS

mr/dan

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