November 05, 2025 8:04 PM हिंदी

‘Chhathi Maiya ki Beti’ most beautiful recognition for Sharda Sinha; Modi Story shares her contributions

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Bihar’s eminent folk singer, late Sharda Sinha, on her first death anniversary.

Taking to X, he said that Bihar’s nightingale gave a new recognition to the art and culture of Bihar and her melodious songs on Chhath Mahaparv will always remain etched in the hearts of people.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared inspiring tales from the eminent singer’s life and how her devotional songs connected tradition with modernity.

It said that Sharda Sinha’s voice, rising from the soil of Mithilanchal, became a symbol of India’s culture and faith, and her immortal voice gave a new identity and recognition to the folk music.

It also shared a video of her son Anshuman, who recalled her committed and unwavering devotion to the Indian culture and also reflected on her ideals of maintaining a blend of civilisational heritage and modernity.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on multiple occasions mentioned Sharda Sinha's contributions, crediting her for bringing global recognition to the Chhath Mahaparv.

Anshuman said that one of the proudest moments for the family was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the celebrated folk singer as the “Chhathi Maiya ki Beti” at a gathering in Mithilanchal.

Further recounting her memorable meeting with PM Modi in 2018, he said, “When Sharda Sinha ji received the Padma Bhushan award, she had a heartfelt meeting with the PM. The Prime Minister then lauded her excellence and appreciated her unwavering service towards the rich cultural heritage of Bihar and the country.”

Anshuman further says that his mother always saw Narendra Modi as a leader who has deep respect and sensitivity towards both art and administration.

“She used to say that the country will progress only when culture is given equal importance,” he elaborated, recalling the words of wisdom shared by his mother.

Recently, the Prime Minister also shared one of her songs on his social media and wrote that this song touches the soul of Indian folk sentiments.

--IANS

mr/dan

