Chennaiyin FC seek three points in first-ever match against ISL debutants Inter Kashi

Chennai, April 6 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC, unbeaten in their last three matches, will aim to earn all three points and move up the table when Indian Super League newcomers Inter Kashi visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

This fixture represents the first official encounter between the two teams. Inter was promoted to the ISL last season after winning the I-League title. Chennaiyin approaches the match following a tough draw against unbeaten FC Goa, a game they led until the 88th minute. Reflecting on his team's recent improvement, head coach Clifford Miranda provided a cautious review of their performance.

“We were very good with the ball (against Goa), we had creative chances, and we were moving the ball well. In the second half, we were unlucky not to have scored a goal. We played well with the ball, we pressed very well in the high block,” he said.

Looking ahead to the challenge from Inter Kashi, Miranda highlighted the league's competitiveness and noted a familiar face in the opposing dugout, head coach Antonio López Habas, with whom he has previously collaborated. Despite their mixed start this season, Miranda anticipates a tough match against the visitors.

“It’s always difficult to play any game. All teams are very, very competitive—it’s never easy, and the matches are always close,” Miranda emphasised. “About Antonio, I worked with him when I was a player at ATK, and then again briefly a couple of years ago when he came in, and we worked together for three or four months. I know how he operates. He has that sage mentality, and he prepares his teams in a very direct and aggressive way. But I expect even more this time, especially because they have dropped points and lost matches, and he will be looking to turn things in their favour.”

Midfielder Maheson Singh joined Miranda at the press conference, thanking his senior teammates for their support in his growth on and off the field, and expressing gratitude to the head coach for trusting him since he joined the club.

“I am very grateful to him (Miranda) for giving me the chance. Pritam (Kotal) and Alberto (Noguera) have helped me a lot on and off the ground, so I will try my best to help the team. For me, the team comes first, whether I play or not, the team comes first,” he said.

Maheson, who has participated in all five matches this season, also received high praise from Miranda. “I think he is the best Indian number 10 at the moment, in my opinion, and he will only get better. He is very good in the way he reads the game; he is very good in pockets; he is very, very good in his defensive work. He needs to improve some things in his game, and of course, he needs to score more.”

Finally, regarding team updates, Miranda stated that he expects the entire squad to be available, except for Daniel Chima Chukwu, who was sidelined with an injury in the last match against FC Goa.

--IANS

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