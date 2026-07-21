July 21, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

Chennai Grand Masters 2026: Pranesh stuns Gukesh, Nihal Sarin upsets Arjun Erigaisi in Round 6

M. Pranesh stuns Dommaraju Gukesh, Nihal Sarin upsets Arjun Erigaisi in Round 6 of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 at The Westin Chennai Velachery hotel in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit:

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) Indian Grandmaster (GM) M. Pranesh inflicted a second straight loss on world champion D Gukesh while GM Nihal Sarin defeated compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the penultimate round of the fourth edition of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026, India’s most prestigious classical chess tournament, at The Westin Chennai Velachery hotel in Chennai on Tuesday.

Erigaisi’s defeat meant that French GM Alireza Firouzja, who drew his Round 6 game against GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov, is in sole lead with 4 points. Erigaisi and Abdusattorov are in joint second place with 3.5 points.

Organised by MGD1, the tournament witnesses eight grandmasters face off in a round-robin format and offers a prize purse of ₹ 75,00,000 and valuable FIDE Circuit points.

After Narendra Kumar, Managing Trustee of Chola Foundation, and WGM Aarthie Ramaswamy made the first ceremonial move, it looked like Gukesh could finally score a win. But the world champion erred more than once with his calculations, and Pranesh made the most of these opportunities to register his first win of the competition in 39 moves.

Erigaisi needed just a draw against Nihal Sarin to stay in joint lead with Firouzja, and for most of their game, that result looked a distinct possibility. But a brilliant rook sacrifice by Nihal turned the game decisively in his favour, and Erigaisi resigned after 60 moves.

Earlier on Monday, Erigaisi pounced on world champion Gukesh's errors to storm into joint lead after Round 5 in the fourth edition of the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters 2026, India’s most prestigious classical chess tournament, at The Westin Chennai Velachery Hotel on Tuesday, while GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov also registered a win with black to throw his hat in the title race.

With just two rounds left to play, Erigaisi is tied with French GM Alireza Firouzja on 3.5 points while Abdusattorov is half a point behind on 3.

Results (Round 6):

GM Hans Niemann (2.5) drew with GM Dmitry Andreikin (3)

GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (3.5) drew with GM Alireza Firouzja (4)

GM Arjun Erigaisi (3.5) lost to GM Nihal Sarin (3)

GM M Pranesh (3) beat GM D Gukesh (1.5)

Pairings (Round 7):

GM D Gukesh vs GM Hans Niemann

GM Nihal Sarin vs GM M Pranesh

GM Alireza Firouzja vs GM Arjun Erigaisi

GM Dmitry Andreikin vs GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov

--IANS

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