April 23, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Charlize Theron talks about ‘scary' outdoors moment while camping in Unsafe Places

Charlize Theron talks about ‘scary' outdoors moment while camping in Unsafe Places

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Charlize Theron is revisiting some “scary” memories. The actress recently opened up about her scary camping moments.

The actress spoke about the filming process of her new action thriller ‘Apex’, which is set in the Australian outback. She also remembered one particularly unnerving moment from her own life, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “I like nature. I'm not scared of it (but) I'm not like a crazy camper or anything like that. It's like the scariest. I've gone camping back in the day in places that probably, you know, were not the safest, and you'd wake up at 4 a.m. in the morning, and somebody's like shooting a gun right next to you”.

Mom of two Theron adds that it's terrifying when "a beautiful place turns very scary”. The star also says she thought about the incident while filming ‘Apex’.

She said, “You think about that stuff, yeah, yeah. Returning to the survivalist thriller movie, which also stars Taron Egerton and is directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the actress describes her character, Sasha, as “scrappy,” adding, “I like scrappy people”.

When asked what inspires her about Sasha, the three-time Oscar winner said, “I guess her tenacity, her grit. She's resilient, she's a true survivor, you know”.

As per ‘People’, the actress recently appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce's ‘New Heights’ podcast. The actress opened up to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and father of four, Jason, her “hormonal” daughters, August and Jackson.

The Atomic Blonde star adopted Jackson, now 14, in 2012 and her youngest daughter, August, now 11, in 2015. “They just turn into hormonal nightmares”, she jokingly told the NFL brothers of her kids, adding that she gets concerned when her daughters argue.

--IANS

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