October 16, 2026 11:44 AM हिंदी

Charlie Puth says he is still struggling with changing diapers

Charlie Puth says he is still struggling with changing diapers

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has candidly shared that he is still finding it difficult to change soiled diapers.

Sharing a glimpse into the messy realities of parenthood, Puth took to Instagram, where he posted a string of images of himself along with his baby.

“Still having a have a hard time changing the poopy diapers,” Puth, who welcomed his first baby, a boy with Brooke Sansone in March, wrote as the caption.

The singer started dating Brooke in 2022. The couple got engaged in 2023 and they married one year later. On October 16, 2025, he announced that his wife was pregnant with their first child together.

Puth’s initial exposure came through the viral success of his song covers uploaded to YouTube.

At 17, Puth started his own YouTube channel, entitled Charlies Vlogs, posting comedy videos and acoustic covers.During this time, he would make theme songs and jingles for other YouTubers.

He signed with Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group to release his debut single, "Marvin Gaye" in 2015

Later that year, Puth went on to co-write, produce, and guest perform on Wiz Khalifa's single "See You Again", which climbed atop the US Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks, received diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America and earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song nomination, along with three nominations at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year.

Puth's single, "We Don't Talk Anymore", peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His second album, Voicenotes, was met with a critical incline and similar commercial success; it spawned the hit single "Attention" and was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Alongside recording, Puth's career in production and songwriting for other artists has proved commercially successful.

--IANS

dc/

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