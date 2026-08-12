Char Dham Yatra crosses 47 lakh pilgrims in 114 days

Dehradun, Aug 11 (IANS) Despite monsoon challenges, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to create a new record this year. In just 114 days, more than 47 lakh devotees have undertaken the pilgrimage, exceeding last year’s corresponding figure by over 4.68 lakh.

As of Monday, August 10, a total of 47,02,703 pilgrims had visited the four sacred shrines. During the same period last year, the number stood at 42,34,147, marking an increase of 4,68,556 devotees.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to prioritise the safety of pilgrims above all else. The state government is regulating the flow of devotees and temporarily pausing operations whenever weather conditions demand caution.

The Char Dham Yatra began this year on April 19 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri.

So far, Badrinath has received the highest number of visitors at 16,12,112, followed by Kedarnath with 14,50,116, Gangotri with 7,37,629 and Yamunotri with 6,62,347. Additionally, 2,40,499 devotees have paid obeisance at Hemkund Sahib.

On Monday alone, 15,376 pilgrims visited the four shrines despite inclement weather and administrative alerts. Badrinath recorded the highest single‑day footfall with 9,559 devotees, while Kedarnath saw 4,170, Gangotri 1,204 and Yamunotri 443 visitors.

Dhami said the safety of Char Dham pilgrims is the government’s top priority.

“Given the active monsoon, the Disaster Management Department is on round‑the‑clock alert. District Magistrates have been instructed to remain vigilant so that relief and rescue operations can begin immediately in case of any emergency. Pilgrims are advised to undertake the journey only after considering the weather conditions,” he said.

The Badrinath pilgrimage, which started on April 23, completed 110 days on August 10. Compared to last year, 3,50,192 more devotees have visited the shrine so far.

Comprehensive arrangements for accommodation, food and security have been made along the entire route.

Security personnel have been deployed at landslide‑prone locations, and the Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation through the State Disaster Control Room.

--IANS

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