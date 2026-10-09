Chapman, Foulkes ruled out of India T20Is; Clarkson, Tickner named replacements

Chirstchurch, Oct 9 (IANS) New Zealand have suffered a massive blow ahead of T20Is against India as injuries have forced Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes to be ruled out of the upcoming five-match series, NZC said on Friday.

Chapman suffered a left hamstring tear during the European T20 league last month and is on track to be available for the ODIs against India.

Foulkes, meanwhile, injured his right hip flexor during a recent Canterbury Men’s training and his return to play timeline is still to be determined.

Chapman and Foulkes have paved the way for all-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner to be included in New Zealand's 16-member squad for the series that commences on October 22.

"Allrounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been called in to the T20I squad to replace Chapman and Foulkes," NZC said in a statement.

Head coach Rob Walter said he was grateful to be able to bring Clarkson and Tickner into the squad.

"I'm gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery," said Walter. "We're fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they’re both very excited to be involved in what’s shaping up to be an epic T20 series."

The five-match T20I home series against India commence in Christchurch on October 22, with the second match also scheduled at the same venue on October 24.

Both the teams will then move to Wellington for the third T20I on October 27, followed by matches in Auckland on October 30 and Hamilton on November 1.

The two teams met in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, when India registered a comprehensive 96-run triumph.

New Zealand updated squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner

--IANS

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