March 14, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree, and Ambekar reach finals at World Boxing Futures Cup

Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, and Ambekar Meetei reach finals at World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

Bangkok, March 14 (IANS) India’s young boxers continued their impressive run at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, with Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, and Ambekar Meetei advancing to the finals after registering convincing victories in their semifinal bouts on Saturday.

In the women’s 51kg category, Chandrika delivered a strong performance to defeat Rihab Hamdoune of Morocco by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in Round 2, sealing her place in the gold medal bout.

In the women’s 48kg category, Gunjan delivered a dominant performance to defeat North Korea’s Yu Gyong Kim by a 5-0 unanimous decision, booking her place in the final.

Joyshree Devi (54kg) produced another commanding display, stopping Mexico’s Sofia Ramirez by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round to secure her spot in the final.

In the men’s 50kg category, Ambekar Meetei also advanced to the final after registering a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Uzbekistan’s Abdugani Yorkinjonov.

Meanwhile, Radhamani Longjam (57kg) fought a closely contested bout but went down 2-3 to Ukraine’s Yevanhelina Petruk in the semifinals, finishing with a bronze medal.

With four Indian boxers now progressing to the finals in their respective categories, the contingent will aim to convert their strong performances into gold medals as the tournament approaches its concluding stage.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features promising youth boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, providing valuable international exposure for the next generation of boxers.

The Indian Youth boxing team confirmed five medals at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok after a series of impressive quarterfinal wins on Friday.

India’s medal hopes were strengthened with victories from Gunjan (48kg), Joyshree Devi (54kg), Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Chandrika Pujari (51kg), and Radhamani Longjam (57kg), all of whom advanced to the semifinals, thereby assuring the country five medals at the tournament.

In the morning session, Gunjan secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Azerbaijan’s Gular Huseynova, while Joyshree Devi produced a dominant display to defeat Japan’s Yura Kanemaru by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round.

--IANS

bsk/

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