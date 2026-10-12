October 13, 2026 12:14 AM हिंदी

Champions League: Atletico's Simeone looks for balance ahead of Man Utd clash

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone looks for balance ahead of Manchester United clash on Tuesday night. Photo credit: Atletico Madrid

Madrid, Oct 12 (IANS) Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is looking for balance ahead of his side's Champions League tie at home to Manchester United on Tuesday night.

"We know how difficult this competition is, as the format (with only the top eight teams in a group of 32 qualifying directly for the last-16) means you have to try to pick up points whether you're home or away," said Simeone in his pre-game press conference.

"Balance, in defense or attack, is the key and that has always been our strength," he continued, adding that when the "team works together, great things start to happen."

The Argentinean explained that although Manchester United is struggling for form in the Premier League, the side is still "an opponent that applies high pressure in your own half, closing you down quickly", reports Xinhua.

"They have quick players, and despite recent results, they are a strong team and able to threaten you. We need to steer the match in a direction where we think we can hurt them," commented Simeone.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid kept the pressure on Barcelona in La Liga with a 2-1 win away to Deportivo Alaves.

Alejandro Grimaldo put Atletico ahead in the 33rd minute. Lucas Boye equalised from the penalty spot in the 50th minute, but Alaves' hopes suffered a setback when Angel Perez was sent off for a challenge from behind.

Alaves held on until the 87th minute when Cristian Romero scored a powerful header following Alex Baena's pinpoint cross from the left.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Manchester United, had to endure another disappointing week in the Premier League. United have failed to win five out of their last six games in all competitions - the latest being Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man Tottenham, who scored a late equaliser through Dominic Solanke.

Michael Carrick's side now face a huge week with two tricky away trips to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, then a trip to high-flying Leeds United, who just lost their unbeaten record to reigning champions Arsenal on Saturday.

--IANS

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