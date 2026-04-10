Chahal leads as Steyn reveals RCB’s top five all-time bowlers

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has revealed his top five Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers of all time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), placing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the top of the list.

Steyn, known for his sharp insights on the game, ranked former India captain Anil Kumble at No.5, praising the legendary spinner’s effectiveness at the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kumble was the captain of RCB from 2009 to 2010. He played 51 matches for the team and took 51 wickets at an average of 24.58.

"At No.5, I’ve got Anil Kumble. Just as a spinner, bowling a lot at Chinnaswamy to do as well as he has, he makes my top five," Steyn told ESPNcricinfo.

At No.4, Steyn picked Harshal Patel for his wicket-taking ability and impact in matches. Patel is the second-highest wicket-taker for RCB in IPL history with 99 wickets to his name from just 80 matches. This also includes one five-wicket and two four-wicket hauls.

“Harshal Patel, the numbers tell me he’s a wicket-taker. His economy rate is really good, and his influence in games, in terms of helping RCB win, is pretty big too,” he added.

Australian left-arm quick Mitchell Starc was slotted at No.3, with Steyn lauding his ability to pick wickets consistently while maintaining an impressive economy rate. Starc played only 27 matches for RCB and took 34 wickets.

“You can’t go very far without leaving this man out. Mitchell Starc — such a wicket-taker, fantastic economy, and an absolute gun when it comes to picking wickets,” he said.

At No.2, Steyn chose Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, underlining his remarkable strike rate. Hazlewood is currently with the RCB squad in IPL 2026. He has picked 45 wickets in just 27 matches for the franchise.

“Josh Hazlewood is an incredible bowler. A strike rate of 13 means basically every two overs he’s taking a wicket. That’s pretty magical,” Steyn noted.

Topping the list was Chahal, RCB’s leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with Steyn emphasising his consistency and match-winning ability. Chahal took 139 wickets in 113 matches for RCB at an impressive average of 22.03.

“At No.1, it’s Yuzi Chahal. He strikes every 17 balls, his economy is around 7.6, and he’s taken the most wickets — he’s my No.1,” Steyn said.

Meanwhile, RCB has not lost any match in the IPL 2026. They will face the Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

--IANS

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