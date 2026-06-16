Centre refutes reports on deep-sea energy pipeline between India and the Gulf

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The government on Tuesday refuted media reports that it is pursuing a deep-sea energy pipeline, connecting Gujarat to Oman and other Gulf countries.

In a clarification, the Petroleum Ministry said it has noticed a series of media reports suggesting that the Government of India is actively pursuing a deep-sea energy pipeline, sometimes referred to as the Middle East-India Deepwater Pipeline (MEIDP), connecting Gujarat to Oman and other Gulf countries.

“The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wishes to categorically clarify that no such proposal is currently under consideration by this Ministry. There are no active discussions or negotiations with Oman or any other Gulf countries on this project at any level in this Ministry,” it said in a statement.

“This clarification is issued to put all speculation in this regard to rest,” added the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Malta-flagged LNG carrier DISHA, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday with a cargo of 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG bound for Dahej in Gujarat, and is likely to reach India on June 18.

The government said it remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide all assistance. Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has also advised shipping companies as well as maritime recruitment and placement agencies to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers to in the Middle East conflict areas until further orders, days after three Indian seafarers onboard MT Settebello were killed after the US military strike on the commercial vessel off the Oman coast.

DG Shipping, in a circular, said masters of vessels operating in or transiting through the Gulf region, including the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters, are advised to maintain heightened security awareness, closely monitor navigational warnings received and advisories issued from security agencies, and implement all applicable ship security measures and company security procedures.

--IANS

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