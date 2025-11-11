Centre reaffirms commitment to implement Quality Control Orders to boost growth

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The government on Tuesday said that Quality Control Orders (QCOs) are being implemented to make superior-quality products available to consumers and to promote a culture of quality in manufacturing.

Citing the success of QCOs on toys and plywood, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal noted that such measures have strengthened Indian industries while curbing substandard imports.

He emphasised the Central Government’s commitment to supporting states and Union Territories in ensuring that high-quality products reach consumers across the country, while addressing the second edition of ‘Udyog Samagam 2025’, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The minister highlighted the importance of strong Centre–State collaboration in driving industrial growth. He said that every State in India has developed good practices that can serve as models for others, and by learning from one another, the nation can accelerate industrial progress.

Goyal encouraged states and Union Territories to establish third-party mechanisms to effectively implement and monitor industrial incentives, ensuring timely disbursement and execution to maintain industry confidence.

He underscored that a strong partnership between industry and government is vital for economic growth, emphasising law and order, time-bound approvals, and minimal physical interface.

Appreciating Madhya Pradesh’s model of providing ready-built industrial facilities at nominal rates — which has generated lakhs of jobs—he urged other States to adopt similar approaches. He also suggested the use of escrow and RBI-linked mechanisms for incentive payments, competitive power tariffs, and self-certification systems to build trust and improve ease of doing business.

Goyal called for the active participation of States and Union Territories in ensuring that all industrial efforts align with environmental protection.

Citing the example of the fisheries sector under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Goyal noted the government’s efforts in supporting cold storage and cooperative-based purchase of deep-sea vessels through financial assistance.

He further encouraged states to focus on innovation, skill development, women’s participation, startups, and deep-tech enterprises.

—IANS

na/