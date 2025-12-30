Anshula Kapoor steps into ‘next chapter with gratitude and cake’ post 35th birthday 

December 30, 2025 7:19 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor's younger sister, Anshula Kapoor, took to her social media account to express gratitude for all the birthday wishes she received on her birthday on the 29th of December.

Sharing a carousel post featuring an umpteen number of pictures from her intimate yet beautiful birthday celebration with family, Anshula expressed gratitude for all the love.

She wrote, “A year older, a little wiser, very blessed. Thank you to everyone for all the birthday love and wishes. Stepping into the next chapter with gratitude and cake (sic).” In the pictures, Anshula can be seen posing with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, fiancé Rohan Thakkar and others. In another video clip, the family members can be seen smearing cake on the birthday girl's face.

Anshula’s siblings and family members had taken to their respective social media accounts to wish the birthday girl on her 35th birthday. Her actor brother Arjun Kapoor had penned a heartfelt wish for his younger sister on his social media.

Uploading a video compilation of their beautiful memories, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the person who’s been through my thick and thin (quite literally). Thank you for shaving my back, always @anshulakapoor (red heart emoji) Here’s to another trip around the sun with my partner in crime, my partner in crime forever! (sic).” Anshula, to this, reacted with, “Love you to infinity (hugs emojis) always and forever (evil eye emoji).”

For the uninitiated, Arjun and Anshula are producer Boney Kapoor’s kids from his marriage with the late Mona Shourie. On the personal front, Anshula is set to tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar soon. The couple's relationship was made official by families after their Ghor Dhana ceremony. Arjun Kapoor, who seemed emotional then, had taken to his social media account to express his emotions.

He wrote, “I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon... it’s going to break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile... even if not quite as much as me... but he’ll still do a great job!”

He added, “I miss Mom even more now... but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan, and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy.”

–IANS

rd/

