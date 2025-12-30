Had a great time dancing with my dear friend Venkatesh, says Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is seen shaking a leg with another superstar of Telugu cinema, Venkatesh, for the first ever time in the song titled 'Mega Victory Mass' from director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', has now said that he had a great time dancing with Venkatesh for the number.

Taking to his X timeline to share the lyrical video of the song, which was released on Tuesday evening, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Had a great time dancing with my dear friend @VenkyMama for this #MegaVictoryMass song from our #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. Here goes the full lyrical video for you all! See you all in theatres on Jan 11th!"

Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh's dynamic chemistry takes centre stage in the newly released third single 'Mega Victory Mass', igniting excitement.

Bheems Ceciroleo, known for crafting crowd-pulling anthems, delivers yet another thumping track brimming with festival pulse and dance-floor energy. With Naksh Aziz and Vishal Dadlani lending their energetic voices, the song perfectly captures the high-spirited essence of the season. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics add that quintessential mass spark tailor-made for this star-studded reunion.

Set against a striking pub backdrop, the song brings together both powerhouse performers in full form- Chiranjeevi’s towering presence and Venkatesh’s class lighting up every frame. Their harmonized moves, vibrant costumes, and signature swag make this track a complete visual and musical spectacle.

Choreographer Vijay Polaki amps up the vibe with high-voltage steps that perfectly sync with the pulsating rhythm. Whether it’s Chiru’s trademark grace or Venky’s cool charm, every beat hits with pure festive energy. Altogether, the track is a visual and musical feast- a perfect celebration and an ideal New Year treat for fans.

The very combination of Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi has already sparked immense curiosity. Nayanthara plays the leading lady in this film that has been produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film boasts of a superb technical crew as well. Sameer Reddy has handled the film's cinematography while Tammiraju has been assigned the responsibility of editing it. AS Prakash has taken care of the film's production design while the film's story has been jointly written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana.

'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' is slated to hit screens on January 12, 2026 for Sankranthi.

--IANS

mkr/