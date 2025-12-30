Dhruv-NG is not just a helicopter, it’s statement of India’s engineering muscle: HAL CMD

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (IANS) India’s civil aviation sector is getting a strong indigenous push with the launch of the Dhruv-NG, a newly civil-certified helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Calling it more than just a flying machine, HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil said the Dhruv-NG represents India’s growing strength in engineering and self-reliance.

Speaking to IANS here, Sunil said the helicopter has been designed and built largely in India, with around 65 per cent of its components sourced domestically.

“The Dhruv-NG reflects India’s capability to design, develop and certify advanced aircraft for civilian use,” he mentioned.

"Perhaps there is no country in the world that achieves 100 per cent indigenisation, because some components will always need to be sourced from elsewhere,” he told IANS.

“However, if major elements such as engines and avionics are developed domestically and the overall aircraft design is ours, our target is to go beyond 80 per cent indigenisation,” Sunil added.

The Dhruv-NG is powered by an in-house engine that has already received civil certification.

Sunil said this makes the helicopter suitable for a wide range of missions such as VIP transport, medical evacuation, offshore operations and even high-altitude tourism.

He noted that the helicopter can fly above 4,500 metres, proving its capability in challenging regions like the Himalayas and the Northeast.

“The domestic market for us is substantial and we are also considering exports to Africa, Southeast Asia," Sunil mentioned.

Indian Army and Air Force pilots have already tested the helicopter in demanding conditions, and it is now ready to enter civilian operations.

The first batch of eight Dhruv-NG helicopters is expected to be deployed for offshore services at Bombay High, where they will be used to transport personnel and material.

Sunil said special attention has been given to safety and ease of operation. The Dhruv-NG is a twin-engine helicopter, which makes it safer than many single-engine aircraft currently flying in mountainous regions.

He also highlighted improvements inside the cockpit, including a modern glass cockpit and redesigned controls that reduce pilot workload and improve overall safety.

--IANS

pk