Kajol shares the highlight of her year with her mother Tanuja

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol has shared her biggest highlight of 2025. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a BTS video from one of the brand shoots.

In the video, the actress can be seen having a great time with her mother, Tanuja. She wrote in the caption, “2025 is nearly over and this I have to say was the highlight of my year. Me and my mom on a set together realising how the madness is doubled nothing is too much”.

Earlier in the day, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a note in which she spoke about being in a mood for giving some bad advice.

Kajol’s quirky nature has always set her apart in Bollywood. Unfiltered, spontaneous, and refreshingly honest, she has never tried to fit into the industry’s polished mould. Whether it’s her candid interviews, playful banter on reality shows, or hilarious social media posts, Kajol’s humour feels effortless and real. She laughs loudly, speaks her mind, and embraces her imperfections with confidence.

This authenticity translates on screen too, making her characters feel alive and relatable. From cracking jokes at public events to teasing co-stars without inhibition, Kajol’s quirks reflect a rare comfort in her own skin, something that continues to endear her to audiences across generations.

Earlier, the actress took to social media to wish Twinkle Khanna on her birthday in the sweetest way possible. Referring to the author and entrepreneur as her “partner in crime”, Kajol posted an image that highlighted their close bond and playful camaraderie. Alongside the picture, the ‘Dilwale’ actress simply wrote, “Happy Birthday to my partner in crime @twinklekhanna”.

In the candid image, the two can be seen smiling while posing together. Twinkle and Kajol twinned in black outfits as they struck a pose together. The picture is from their popular talk show, ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, where they invite celebrities and spill the beans on various fun topics. The finale of ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Season 1’ aired on November 13, 2025. The episode featured Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal.

--IANS

aa/

