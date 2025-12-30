Shaheen Afridi ruled out of BBL 15 with a knee injury, to fly to Lahore for rehab

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26, has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered in an earlier match in Australia's domestic T20 league.

The Brisbane Heat announced Afridi's unavailability for the remaining matches in the BBL season in a statement on Tuesday.

The Pakistan ODI captain sustained a knee cartilage injury while fielding during the final over of Brisbane Heat's match against the Adelaide Strikers at Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (December 27). The Brisbane Heat also contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical staff, and they agreed that it would be best for the pacer to go home for further treatment before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Shaheen told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) that he will board a plane early on Wednesday (Australia time) to return home, where he will begin his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore later this week.

“My injury is not serious, but I have been informed to return to Lahore, where my rehab will start, and I am confident that after a week of rehab, I will start bowling in the next ten days,” the pacer was quoted www.telecomasia.net.

Sources familiar with the development mentioned that the PCB considers Shaheen a crucial part of the national team’s bowling unit and believes he requires proper rehabilitation, which can be effectively carried out in Lahore. The PCB has also engaged renowned sports medicine specialist Dr. Javed Mughal to manage injury issues within the Pakistan camp.

The T20 World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, but the PCB has not yet announced the 15-player squad. Recently, the selectors announced the team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, in which Shaheen, Babar Azam, and Haris Rauf were omitted due to their BBL commitments.

However, the injury has altered the situation for Shaheen, and he now faces a race against time to recover before the upcoming World Cup. Pakistan is competing in Group A with India, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

“I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane, and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team. I am massively thankful to the Heat fans for showering me with immense love and support. I am also grateful for the support of the team and their amazing hospitality," Shaheen said in an official statement, shared by Brisbane Heat.

“The BBL was everything I had heard it would be – lots of good, skilful cricket. I have enjoyed the challenge. I will be cheering for the team while recovering from my unexpected injury, and I hope our paths cross again,” he added.

