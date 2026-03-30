Centre okays Birth redevelopment at New Mangalore Port to boost maritime efficiency

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The government has approved the proposal of New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the redevelopment of Berth No. 9 for handling liquid bulk cargo on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis under the DBFOT model, it was announced on Monday.

The approval for implementation was conveyed on March 25, 2026, in a major step towards augmenting India’s port infrastructure and strengthening maritime logistics, according to the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

With an estimated project cost of Rs 438.29 crore, the redevelopment will be undertaken by a private concessionaire selected through an open competitive bidding process (single-stage, two-envelope system).

The project will have a capacity of 10.90 MTPA, and the concessionaire will commit to a Minimum Guaranteed Cargo (MGC) of 7.63 MTPA by the 5th year of operations. The construction period is 2 years, with a concession period of 30 years, inclusive of construction.

The project envisages the dismantling of legacy infrastructure and comprehensive redevelopment of Berth No. 9 to handle liquid bulk cargo such as crude oil, petroleum products (POL), and LPG.

“As part of the modernisation, the berth draft will be enhanced from the existing 10.5 metres to 14 metres, with a future-ready design provision up to 19.8 metres, enabling the port to accommodate vessels up to 2,00,000 DWT, including Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs),” said the ministry.

“This transformative project is a reflection of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whom India’s maritime infrastructure is being modernised at an unprecedented pace,” said Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

By replacing ageing facilities with world-class marine infrastructure, enhancing cargo handling capacity to 10.90 MTPA, and enabling the handling of larger vessels including VLGCs, “we are positioning our ports to meet future energy and trade demands while strengthening India’s role as a global maritime leader”, he added.

The project will replace nearly 50-year-old structures with modern marine infrastructure designed for a 50-year structural life, ensuring long-term sustainability and resilience.

The enhanced capacity will strengthen the port’s ability to meet the growing regional demand for liquid bulk cargo, particularly energy commodities.

By enabling the handling of larger vessels and VLGCs, the project will improve economies of scale, reduce logistics costs, and enhance overall port competitiveness, said the ministry.

—IANS

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