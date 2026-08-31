August 31, 2026 9:55 PM हिंदी

Centre moves SC seeking quashing of FIRs against student protesters

Centre moves SC seeking quashing of FIRs against student protesters

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of FIRs registered against student protesters who participated in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country, urging the apex court to invoke its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure "complete justice".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana and sought an urgent hearing on the Centre's application.

"I want to move one IA, if lordships can permit (listing) tomorrow. It is regarding that protest, for the purpose of FIRs to be quashed, etc. Article 142 (of the Constitution), we are invoking," he submitted.

When the CJI Surya Kant-led Bench asked about the matter, the Solicitor General reiterated that the application concerned the quashing of FIRs registered in connection with the nationwide student protests.

"If parties are reconciling, we have no problem," the apex court said.

"Tomorrow, my lord?" SG Mehta, the Centre’s second highest law officer, then requested.

The CJI-led Bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The Centre's application seeks exercise of the Supreme Court's extraordinary powers under Article 142 to bring an end to the criminal proceedings arising out of the student protests.

The development comes ahead of a proposed September 5 protest march announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from India Gate to the New Delhi Police Headquarters.

The CJP had on August 24 announced the march, alleging that the Centre had failed to honour commitments made to young people on July 25, following the withdrawal of nationwide youth protests.

The party had said the September 5 march would be led by families of deceased NEET victims and victims of alleged police brutality, and would be joined by students and young citizens from across the country.

The CJP had also referred to the Supreme Court proceedings of August 18 and alleged that the apex court had sought details of FIRs registered across the country so that the issue of their collective quashing could be considered.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court separately refused to pass any interim order against the proposed September 5 protest march, observing that there were no compelling circumstances at this stage to presume that the demonstration would result in any law and order problem.

The CJI-led Bench issued notice on an application challenging the proposed march but declined to hear it before September 5. The application, filed by retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh, had raised apprehensions over the proposed demonstration and questioned whether the organisers had obtained the requisite permission, particularly in view of the upcoming BRICS Summit in the national capital.

The apex court observed that it would presume, at least at this stage, that everyone would act responsibly and participate in a peaceful and lawful manner, while stating that maintenance of law and order was ultimately the responsibility of the police authorities.

--IANS

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