Centre committed to safety and welfare of every Indian seafarer: Minister

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The government is closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Navy, Indian Missions abroad, maritime administrations of friendly countries, shipping companies, seafarers' welfare organisations and other relevant stakeholders to ensure timely support and assistance to Indian seafarers, according to an official statement.

According to Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, the government remains fully committed to the safety, security and welfare of every Indian seafarer.

“All relevant ministries, agencies and missions abroad are working in close coordination to ensure timely support and assistance whenever required,” he said.

Recent security incidents involving merchant vessels operating in the region have highlighted the increasing risks faced by commercial shipping.

MT Settebello, a Palau-flagged Medium Range Tanker carrying 28 crew members, including 24 Indian seafarers, was reportedly subjected to a missile attack while operating approximately 20 nautical miles north-east of Sohar, Oman.

The Seafarers Welfare Fund Society (SWFS), functioning under the Directorate General of Shipping, stands ready to extend eligible welfare benefits, financial assistance and other support measures to affected seafarers and their families whenever required.

As per protocol, SWFS is releasing Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.

In the meantime, the government has directed all concerned agencies to remain on heightened alert and maintain readiness to respond to any contingency involving Indian seafarers or Indian maritime interests.

Notably, the Directorate General of Shipping has advised all Indian seafarers serving onboard Indian and foreign-flagged vessels transiting through conflict-affected waters to exercise the highest degree of caution and vigilance.

Vessel operators, ship managers and shipping companies have also been advised to adhere strictly to prevailing maritime security protocols, maintain enhanced situational awareness and continuously monitor advisories issued by the Government of India and competent international authorities.

Moreover, stakeholders have been directed to promptly report any incident involving Indian seafarers to the Directorate General of Shipping to facilitate immediate intervention and coordination.

—IANS

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