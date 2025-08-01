August 01, 2025 5:46 PM हिंदी

Censor Board clears G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Mu Muran’s much-awaited thriller drama ‘Blackmail’, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead, for release with a clean U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, JDS Film Factory, the production house that has produced the film, said, "#Blackmail U/A Censored Certificate."

It may be recalled that the film which was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year was indefinitely postponed just a day before its release.

On Thursday, JDS Film Factory, had said, “Dear all, Our Movie Black Mail release is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. We regret for the inconvenience caused. Fresh release date will be announced soon. Team Black Mail. #blackmail #jdsfilmfactory @gvprakash @mumaran1 @APIfilms @teju_ashwini_"

However, the production house did not state the reason for choosing to postpone the film.

Actor G V Prakash plays the lead in the film along with actress Teju Ashwini. Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film will also feature a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and is being presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

In the first look poster of ‘Blackmail’, G V Prakash was seen standing next to a motor bike, the number plate of which read ‘Money’. He sported a perplexed look, giving the impression that he was both anxious and at the same time, unsure of what was to happen next.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film has been handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy.

Music for the film has been scored by Sam C S while editing for the film has been taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film have been choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup has been taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

--IANS

Mkr/

