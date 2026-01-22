Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan react as Homebound misses out on Oscar race

January 22, 2026 10:43 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar and director Neeraj Ghaywan have taken to their respective social media accounts to express admiration and gratitude for each other after Homebound failed to make it to the Oscars.

Sharing a collage of visuals from the film, Karan Johar wrote that he was proud of the team and Neeraj Ghaywan. “Proud!!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light! #homebound,” he wrote.

In response, Neeraj Ghaywan expressed heartfelt gratitude to Johar, calling him an “absolute rock”

“Thank you, @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn’t have come this far without you. Love you!”, wrote Neeraj.

For the uninitiated, the five films that made it to the final Oscar shortlist are The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Earlier last year, Homebound had premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival, where it received critical appreciation. Later, Dharma Productions got on board and joined the project as a presenter and eventually became its producer. The film was released in India on September 26 on limited screens and had a modest box-office run but received great reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

The film stars actors Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, with Janhvi Kapoor making a cameo appearance. The last Indian film to receive a nomination in this category was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2001. Last year, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light was not selected as India’s official entry but still earned international recognition.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

