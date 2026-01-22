Nakash Aziz says he wants to produce a film

January 22, 2026 10:43 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Music producer and singer Nakash Aziz has expressed his wish to produce a film. The singer spoke with IANS recently, and shared his long-term plan of producing a film.

He told IANS, “A lot of interesting things are happening in the world. Should I be very honest? So, I would love to in the future. I would love to produce a movie, probably direct one as well. I would probably want to try politics as well”.

He also spoke up about his podcast series ‘Nakash Az iz’, as he said that he is very interested in talking to people, and he thought that the medium of podcast will allow me to dive deeper into the lives and experiences of people.

He said, “My only reason is I want I'm very interested in people because the one thing you can do is that you can communicate with people and you can get to know about their journey. And from my experience of whoever I meet now in this podcast, I am meeting a lot of famous people. But in general, I think people are very interesting and everybody has an interesting backstory, interesting life experience and everyone has their unique experiences, which I would throughout my life. I have been unknowingly collecting these stories and I've been applying from their experiences”.

He further mentioned, “So that was my whole vibe. When I came across podcasts in an audio format that’s when I realized that this is a very good means to share the experiences. Not just with one person, but you know an entire community. I was so interested to do this. I'm also a believer of living in the moment. So to live in the moment, you have to have a process. Your preparation is very important. And I have learned this by watching other singers when I have seen them performing. I'm still trying. My process is still on. And I'm still very surprised that even a ten-minute focus can teach you so much”.

“So we cannot even imagine the potential of the human mind. So, yeah, I think I'm fortunate. I will take it as a validation. I'm very happy and I will keep working hard on making myself better”, he added.

