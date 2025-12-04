December 04, 2025 6:04 AM हिंदी

CEC Gyanesh Kumar takes over as chair of International IDEA, pledges ‘decisive and action-oriented’ leadership

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, on Wednesday assumed the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026, marking a major recognition of India’s credibility as one of the world’s most experienced election management systems.

The ceremony took place in Stockholm, where CEC Kumar was received by India’s Ambassador to Sweden, Anurag Bhushan, and later held discussions with International IDEA Secretary-General Dr Kevin Casas-Zamora.

The Election Commission said the chairship reflects the organisation’s confidence in India as a founding member that has consistently contributed to democratic reforms and institutional strengthening across member countries.

In his acceptance speech, the CEC underscored the sheer scale of India’s democratic exercise, noting that the country has over 900 million electors spread across 28 states and eight Union Territories.

Recalling the 2024 General Election, he said more than 20,000 candidates from 743 political parties, including six national and 67 state parties, participated, making it one of the largest electoral undertakings globally.

More than 20 million personnel, including one million Booth Level Officers and five million polling staff, were involved in the conduct of elections.

Observing that India has seen 18 general elections to Parliament and more than 400 general elections to State Legislatures since independence in 1947, “CEC stated that India envisions to share with all not only the learnings of the world’s largest, the most diverse and inclusive modern democracy, but also the democratic values and principles deeply enshrined in India’s civilisational heritage.”

Outlining India’s vision for its International IDEA chairship, he said the tenure will be “decisive, ambitious and action-oriented,” with the overarching theme: “Democracy for an inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world.”

India will focus on two pillars -- “Reimagining Democracy for the Future and Independent & Professional Election Management Bodies for Sustainable Democracy.”

For 2026, Mauritius and Mexico will serve as Vice-Chairs of the International IDEA Council.

--IANS

sas/dan

