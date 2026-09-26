Kartik Aaryan celebrates National Award Win with 'Captain India' team during London shoot

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has resumed the shoot for his forthcoming drama 'Captain India' in London.

As he returned to the set, the team celebrated his National Award win for 'Best Actor' for Chandu Champion at the recently held 72nd National Film Awards.

In the clip dropped by the makers, Baweja Studios, on their official handle, Kartik was seen cutting a cake and celebrating the major milestone in his career with his team.

“Welcome back Captain @kartikaaryan. Team #CaptainIndia is super proud to have you back on sets and we can’t stop celebrating!! From having a National Award winning director to now a National Award winning actor on boar (sic)," read the caption on the post.

Earlier, Kartik posted a video from the National Award ceremony on his official handle in which he was seen being conferred the honour by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Commemorating the moment, he decided to reflect on his film journey.

Kartik wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams, and move forwards. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment, still numb with excitement and nervousness. A dream of a small town boy, the dream of every actor in the country, the National Award for Best Actor. ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen”.

In another post, Kartik expressed his gratitude to the President, saying, “Thank you to the Honourable President Draupadi Murmu Ji for your kind and encouraging words @presidentofindia. Emotional and proud moment for me and the entire Chandu Champion team”.

The post also included a glimpse of the ceremony where the President was talking about Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion on whom the biopic is based.

--IANS

pm/