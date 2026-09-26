September 26, 2026 8:56 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Prachi Choudhary wins bronze in women’s 400m; Animesh Kujur qualifies for 200m final

Prachi Choudhary wins bronze medal in women’s 400m; Animesh Kujur qualifies for 200m final in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Saturday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Nagoya, Sep 26 (IANS) India’s Prachi Choudhary won the bronze medal in the women’s 400m at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Saturday, clocking 53.21 seconds to finish third and take India’s overall medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Games to 30.

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain won the final, taking the gold medal with a time of 49.20 seconds and thereby setting a new Games Record. Zahra Jaree Manojan from Iran secured silver with a time of 52.38 seconds.

Kiran from India came fifth with a time of 53.41 seconds, and Seoyeon Kim from South Korea obtained fourth place.

Prachi's bronze medal has increased the total number of India's medals to four gold, twelve silver and fourteen bronze.

India has won gold medals at the Games in both the men's and women's kabaddi events; the Indian women's cricket team also secured a gold medal, and Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in shooting.

Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur secured his spot in the 200 metres final by coming second in the third semifinal with a time of 20.81 seconds.

Puripol Boonson of Thailand completed the race in 20.10 seconds, setting a new Games Record, while Kujur finished after him. After failing to secure a spot in the men's 100m final, the Indian sprinter has now advanced to the 200m medal race.

India also obtained two spots in the men's 1500 metres final, with Gulveer Singh and Yoonus Shah qualifying from their respective heats.

In Heat 2, Gulveer came third with a time of 3:45.79, and Yoonus also obtained third place in Heat 1 with a time of 3:45.77.

The two Indian athletes will take part in the men's 1500 metres final, which is set for Monday.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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