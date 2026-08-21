CCTV footage surfaces in Lucknow triple tragedy as SBI officer kills wife; sister, himself

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) CCTV footage surfaced on Friday in connection with the shocking incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in which an SBI field officer shot dead his wife outside her workplace, returned home and killed his sister before dying by suicide.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. The accused, identified as Manas Bajpai, allegedly shot dead his wife, Divya Mishra, a relationship manager at ICICI Bank, before returning to his residence in Husadiya, where he allegedly shot his sister, Sheeba, and then himself.

Three CCTV clips related to the incident have surfaced. In one of the videos, Divya is seen getting into a car as she leaves for her office. Another CCTV footage, reportedly from outside the ICICI Bank branch, captures the confrontation between the couple.

The footage allegedly shows Manas and Divya engaged in a scuffle outside the bank. During the altercation, Manas allegedly struck Divya with the butt of a firearm before pulling out the weapon and opening fire at her.

Divya sustained gunshot injuries and later died. On hearing the commotion and gunshots, bank security personnel and other staff members rushed outside to help her.

The CCTV footage also purportedly shows security guards and a colleague rushing to Divya's rescue. Manas allegedly pointed the firearm at those who attempted to intervene before fleeing from the spot.

After the shooting, Manas allegedly drove to his home in Husadiya, located around two kilometres away. According to eyewitness accounts, he appeared visibly distressed and was drenched in sweat when he arrived.

Police sources said that after entering the house, Manas allegedly locked the room and played the Hanuman Chalisa loudly on the television. He then allegedly shot dead his sister, Sheeba, before shooting himself.

According to preliminary information, Sheeba was undergoing treatment for a mental health condition. Police are investigating whether concerns over her future care were among the factors that influenced Manas's actions.

After hearing two gunshots from inside the house, neighbours rushed to the spot and broke open the door. They allegedly found the bodies of Manas and his sister inside the room.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Gomti Nagar police station. Senior police officials reached both locations and launched an investigation.

Police also recovered information suggesting that Manas had posted a WhatsApp status after the shooting of his wife. In the alleged post, he accused Divya of betrayal and stated that he intended to kill himself and his sister. The message also referred to Divya's sister, Pragya Mishra, and her husband, Bharat Yadav.

Divya, 33, was working as an assistant manager and relationship manager with ICICI Bank. She was also the sister of YouTuber Pragya Mishra.

Divya and Manas, 35, got married in 2018 in an arranged marriage. The couple did not have children. According to information that has emerged during the investigation, Divya had filed for divorce around a year ago and subsequently moved to her parents' home in Shringar Nagar, Alambagh.

--IANS

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