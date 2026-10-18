October 18, 2026 5:08 PM हिंदी

CCL employee stabbed to death inside home in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, wife tied up by attackers

CCL employee stabbed to death inside home in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, wife tied up by attackers

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 18 (IANS) A Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) employee was stabbed to death allegedly by two unidentified assailants who barged into his house in the Giddi area of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The attackers also allegedly tied up his wife with a rope before fleeing the scene, triggering panic in the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Manglesh Kumar, alias Happy.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place around 12.30 a.m. when Manglesh Kumar was watching television with his wife at their residence.

During this time, two men suddenly entered the house and launched a knife attack on him. They repeatedly stabbed him, leaving him critically injured.

His wife reportedly pleaded with the attackers to spare her husband, even offering to hand over whatever they wanted from the house. However, the assailants allegedly ignored her requests and continued attacking Manglesh Kumar.

After carrying out the attack, the two men tied the woman with a rope, apparently to prevent her from seeking immediate help, and escaped from the spot.

The circumstances under which the woman managed to alert others and how the incident came to light are not yet clear.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning, following which residents informed the Giddi police. A police team subsequently reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear. Police are investigating whether the murder was linked to robbery, personal enmity or any other reason.

Investigators are also working to identify the attackers and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crime.

Police said all possible angles were being examined and further investigation was underway. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among residents of the area.

--IANS

snc/brt/vd

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