CBSE re-evaluation portal open till June 6; Aadhaar authentication must for additional security

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday activated its online portal for Class 12 students seeking verification of issues in scanned answer sheets and re-evaluation of papers. Along with the launch of the portal, the Board has introduced Aadhaar-based authentication as an additional security measure to streamline the application process and ensure secure access to student records.

According to an official notice issued by the CBSE, the portal became operational on June 2 and will remain open until midnight on June 6. During this period, eligible students can apply for verification of issues observed in their scanned answer books and request re-evaluation of specific answers if they are dissatisfied with the assessment.

The CBSE clarified that only those students who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets are eligible to avail of these facilities.

As part of the revised process, students must log in through their accounts on the CBSE website and complete Aadhaar verification before accessing the portal. The Board stated that Aadhaar authentication has been introduced for security and identity verification purposes.

For students who do not possess an Aadhaar card, CBSE has allowed the use of Aadhaar details belonging to a parent, guardian, or close relative. However, the Board has specified that the name, date of birth, and gender entered during authentication must match the details of the individual whose Aadhaar number is being used.

The Board emphasised that the entire process, including application submission and payment of fees, is completely online. No offline applications will be accepted, and requests submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

For verification of issues in scanned answer sheets, students can report concerns such as missing pages, absent supplementary sheets, blurred scans, missing maps or graphs, receipt of an incorrect answer book, or evaluation against a different question paper set. Multiple issues and subjects can be included within a single application.

The CBSE has advised students to carefully review all details before proceeding to payment. Once the 'Freeze and Proceed to Payment' option is selected, no modifications can be made to the application. The request will be considered successfully submitted only after payment has been completed through the online gateway.

The fee structure prescribed by the Board is Rs 100 per answer book for verification of issues and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation. Payments can be made through UPI, debit cards, credit cards, or net banking.

Students seeking re-evaluation can apply for one or more questions across different subjects. Applicants are required to provide details such as the question number and page number while submitting their request.

Similar to the verification process, all intended requests must be included before final submission, as only one application for re-evaluation will be permitted.

CBSE has also released a visual guide and tutorial to help students understand the application procedure and avoid common errors while filling out the forms. The Board stated that the outcome of verification and re-evaluation requests will be communicated after the completion of the review process.

Meanwhile, the launch of the portal has not been entirely smooth.

Several students reported technical difficulties on social media 'X' shortly after the facility went live. Candidates attempting to submit applications complained of login failures, slow page loading, payment-related errors, and temporary inaccessibility of the website.

The reported glitches have caused concern among students and parents, particularly as the application window is limited to just a few days. Many candidates took to social media to highlight the issues and sought clarification regarding whether the deadline would be extended if technical problems persist.

Despite the complaints, CBSE has urged students to follow the prescribed schedule and complete their applications within the stipulated timeframe. The Board has reiterated that all previously issued terms and conditions regarding verification and re-evaluation remain unchanged and will continue to apply throughout the process.

--IANS

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