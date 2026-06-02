Jaaved Jaaferi recalls Prithviraj Kapoor’s personality as ‘IBD’ team talks about 1931 release ‘Alam Ara’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The upcoming season of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ turned was seen turning into a nostalgic celebration of Bollywood’s rich dance heritage as judges Jaaved Jaaferi, Terence Lewis and host Haarsh Limbachiyaa reflected on the evolution of dance in Indian cinema, further talking about Alam Ara, the first talkie movie in Hindi cinema.

During the conversation, Haarsh posed an interesting question to the judges, asking which Bollywood film first showcased a glimpse of dance on the big screen.

He further said, “Main bata deta hoon, Hindustan ki pehli film jisme dancing ki pehli jhalak dikhayi di thi woh film thi ‘Alam Ara’, jisme Prithviraj Kapoor ji the. Tab unhone yeh nahi socha hoga ki aage chalke unki great-granddaughter Karisma Kapoor Bollywood dance ka chehra ban jaayegi.”

Post the mention of 'Alam Ara', the discussion then shifted to the Kapoor family’s contribution to Indian cinema, prompting Jaaved Jaaferi to fondly remember the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.

Talking about Prithviraj Kapoor, Jaaved said, “I remember Prithviraj Kapoor ji, and after that Raj Kapoor ji, Shammi Kapoor ji and Shashi Kapoor ji. All of them had incredible screen presence and personality. Prithviraj Kapoor ji, in particular, had one of the most impressive personalities and physiques.”

Adding further perspective, Terence Lewis highlighted the contribution of classically trained actresses to Bollywood dance. He said, “If we talk only about the film industry, then Vyjayanthimala was one of the best. The actresses from the South, whether it was Hema Malini, Sridevi ji or Vyjayanthimala, had incredible technique and training. Thanks to their classical dance training, they took Bollywood dance to a whole new level."

He added, "Then, when Madhuri Dixit came along, she brought a new vibrancy to it; her expressions were amazing. And Karisma Kapoor added such a distinctive filmy touch to dance.”

Talking about Prithviraj Kapoor, the actor was the main lead in the India's first talkie e, 'Alam Ara' that released in 1931.

--IANS

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