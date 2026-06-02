Aanchal Khurana claims TV may not survive due to unfair casting practices

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Aanchal Khurana, known for her roles in shows such as 'MTV Roadies 8,' 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke,' 'Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal,' 'Zindagi Ki Mehek,' 'Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop,' 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2,' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge,' has spoken about unfair casting practices in the television industry.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Khurana, who is currently serving her notice period for ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di,’ shared, “Casting nowadays is low-budget only for semi-known actors. Freshers come at a lower budget anyway, and the known ones demand a very high budget.

"For those who worked hard and reached the semi-known level over a long time, their condition has deteriorated in the middle. It’s the same thing that happens in normal society, where the poor get poorer, the high class gets richer, and the middle class is the one getting crushed. So, this is how it has become now. They pick freshers for their leads and bind them in a package.”

Aanchal added, “Regarding casting, if you pick one or two veteran actors who bring strong performances, they are willing to cast the remaining 30 actors for the show as non-performers. This is because, in daily soaps, they feel they can teach them over two or three months. But what they don't understand is that a performing actor makes a huge difference. The audience is able to connect well with a good actor and a good performance. If the first two to three months of your show are spent with a new artist who is still learning, just because they look good or have a following, that’s all they are looking at. Even if they get a non-performer YouTuber or an Instagrammer with a lot of followers who doesn't know how to act, they will give them the budget. But they won't give a budget to a good actor.”

The actress, who has spent over 15 years in the industry, also shared how much she has been getting offered in the last few months. Aanchal mentioned, “The budget they are offering is Rs 5,000, ₹6,000, or Rs 7,000 per day to someone like me who has been working for 15 years and has won best actor awards. So, if this is happening to me, and the same budget is being offered to a fresher, it is very disheartening, embarrassing, and insulting. And the repercussions we have already noticed.”

“The shows are already not doing well. How much can one senior actor save a show? And they are not even making wholesome shows. Just showing a hero and heroine for 30 minutes every day in an episode—how much can you watch the same crying, drama, and everything.”

Aanchal further stated, “It’s not like I've been asking for a big amount. I am asking for 70% or 50% less than what I used to take in Sapne Suhane. Even then, they are not ready to send my audition, or others' auditions, to the channel.”

She concluded by saying, “The solution, I guess, is that you should at least send the audition to the channel and show a little favor to people who are doing good acting. Because if a producer thinks they can just make money for 7-8 months, close the show, and they don't care, then this game will keep running like this. It will never improve. OTT will move ahead, films will move ahead, and TV will shut down one day.”

--IANS

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