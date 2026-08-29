August 29, 2026 9:45 PM हिंदी

CBN seizes nearly 66.8 lakh psychotropic tablets in interstate diversion case

CBN seizes nearly 66.8 lakh psychotropic tablets in interstate diversion case

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized 66,79,980 psychotropic tablets and arrested one person after intercepting a truck on the Chandigarh–Baddi interstate route during Operation Vajra 2.0, an official statement said on Saturday.

The consignment of tablets, comprising Alprazolam, Tramadol, Nitrazepam and Clonazepam, which was being transported without the requisite statutory documentation.

CBN MP Unit, acting on intelligence developed by the Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh unit, mounted sustained surveillance and intercepted a truck leading to a carton‑by‑carton search that led to the seizure.

"After maintaining overnight vigilance, on August 27, 2026, the team intercepted a suspicious SML Isuzu Sartaj truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration and shifted them to a secure location for a detailed search," the statement from the Ministry of Finance said.

One Suspect has been arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the ministry said.

Preliminary examination revealed several deliberate measures apparently adopted to conceal the illicit supply chain and evade regulatory tracking. Batch numbers, manufacturing dates and expiry dates had been erased from a substantial quantity of blister strips and boxes, the statement said.

Further, substantial quantities of medicines bearing the marking “Not to be sold in Punjab Haryana State” were found being transported into the region without valid supporting documents such as invoices or E-way bills.

The detailed inventory, examination and sealing proceedings continued for more than 14 hours through the night.

Intensive follow-up investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the upstream manufacturing and supply channels as well as the downstream distribution network involved in this major inter-state pharmaceutical diversion racket.

Investigation is underway to identify other persons and entities associated with the illegal diversion and trafficking of these psychotropic medicines.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has successfully booked 197 cases and arrested 272 persons involved in illicit drug networks in 2026. Demonstrating aggressive enforcement against synthetic manufacturing operations, the bureau effectively busted 6 clandestine laboratories.

Further, the agency’s extensive enforcement actions intercepted a massive volume of contraband, resulting in the seizure of approximately 51,000 kg of various NDPS drugs along with 12,72,00,000 tablets and capsules of psychotropic medicines.

—IANS

aar/ag

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