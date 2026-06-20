June 20, 2026 5:41 PM हिंदी

CBI to challenge acquittal of all accused in Nimbalkar murder case in High Court

CBI to challenge acquittal of all accused in Nimbalkar murder case in High Court

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it will challenge before the Bombay High Court the acquittal of all accused in the high-profile murder case of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver.

A special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted all the accused, including former Maharashtra Home Minister and ex-NCP MP Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, citing a lack of reliable evidence and extending the benefit of doubt to the accused.

Pawanraje Nimbalkar, a prominent Congress leader, and his driver were shot dead in broad daylight on June 3, 2006, in Navi Mumbai. The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI on the directions of the Bombay High Court.

Following an extensive investigation, the CBI filed its charge sheet in 2009 and a supplementary charge sheet in 2010 against nine accused persons, including Padamsinh Patil. During the trial, one of the accused turned approver and became a key prosecution witness.

In its judgment, the trial court held that the testimony of the prosecution's star witness was not sufficiently credible to sustain a conviction. The court observed that the witness had repeatedly changed his statements and that there were material contradictions in his version.

"A conviction cannot be based solely on the testimony of this witness," the court noted, adding that although the approver was a crucial link in the prosecution's case, his evidence could not be relied upon because of persistent inconsistencies.

The court further observed that contradictions in the witness's statements undermined the prosecution's conspiracy theory and ultimately granted the accused the benefit of doubt, leading to their acquittal.

The CBI, however, maintained that it had produced strong evidence against the accused and said that it would challenge the verdict before the Bombay High Court.

Among those acquitted was Padamsinh Patil, 86, who was alleged by the CBI to be the principal conspirator behind the killings. Patil, who is also Nimbalkar's first cousin, arrived at the court in a wheelchair, accompanied by a hospital attendant.

Padamsinh Patil was arrested by the CBI in June 2009 and was granted bail by the Alibaug Sessions Court later that year. With the trial court now acquitting all the accused, the case is set to enter a new legal phase as the CBI prepares to challenge the verdict before the Bombay High Court.

--IANS

skp/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File Image)

Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mongolia: 40-member Indian Army contingent participates in opening ceremony of multilateral exercise

Mongolia: 40-member Indian Army contingent participates in opening ceremony of multilateral exercise

Kolhapur: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attend the Bhavya Krutadnyata Sohala and public meeting organised in support of the Ambabai Temple project in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@Devendra_Office)

‘No faction left, only one Shiv Sena’: HM Amit Shah’s dig at Uddhav Thackeray

When and where to watch SA vs IND, know all details of the upcoming clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch SA vs IND, know all details

Beth Mooney's 74 guides Australia to record-equaling 219/6 against the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Southampton on Saturday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Women's T20 WC: Mooney's 74 guides Australia to record-equaling 219/6 against Netherlands

Sahith Theegala in top-10 as Indian-origin golfers make their mark at the halfway stage of US Open in Southampton, USA, on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Theegala in top 10 as Indian-origin golfers make their mark at the halfway stage of US Open

Rising crimes under Taliban rule in Afghanistan challenge claims of restored security: Report (File image)

Rising crimes under Taliban rule in Afghanistan challenge claims of restored security: Report

Familiar rivals renew battle as India and South Africa eye crucial advantage in the preliminary league match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s T20 WC: Familiar rivals renew battle as India, South Africa eye crucial advantage (Preview)

Whoever attacks premier, attacks all of Italy: Deputy PM Salvini on Trump-Meloni row (File Image)

Whoever attacks premier, attacks all of Italy: Deputy PM Salvini on Trump-Meloni row

Pakistan slashes climate spending despite rising vulnerability to extreme weather

Pakistan slashes climate spending despite rising vulnerability to extreme weather