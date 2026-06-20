CBI to challenge acquittal of all accused in Nimbalkar murder case in High Court

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it will challenge before the Bombay High Court the acquittal of all accused in the high-profile murder case of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver.

A special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted all the accused, including former Maharashtra Home Minister and ex-NCP MP Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, citing a lack of reliable evidence and extending the benefit of doubt to the accused.

Pawanraje Nimbalkar, a prominent Congress leader, and his driver were shot dead in broad daylight on June 3, 2006, in Navi Mumbai. The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI on the directions of the Bombay High Court.

Following an extensive investigation, the CBI filed its charge sheet in 2009 and a supplementary charge sheet in 2010 against nine accused persons, including Padamsinh Patil. During the trial, one of the accused turned approver and became a key prosecution witness.

In its judgment, the trial court held that the testimony of the prosecution's star witness was not sufficiently credible to sustain a conviction. The court observed that the witness had repeatedly changed his statements and that there were material contradictions in his version.

"A conviction cannot be based solely on the testimony of this witness," the court noted, adding that although the approver was a crucial link in the prosecution's case, his evidence could not be relied upon because of persistent inconsistencies.

The court further observed that contradictions in the witness's statements undermined the prosecution's conspiracy theory and ultimately granted the accused the benefit of doubt, leading to their acquittal.

The CBI, however, maintained that it had produced strong evidence against the accused and said that it would challenge the verdict before the Bombay High Court.

Among those acquitted was Padamsinh Patil, 86, who was alleged by the CBI to be the principal conspirator behind the killings. Patil, who is also Nimbalkar's first cousin, arrived at the court in a wheelchair, accompanied by a hospital attendant.

Padamsinh Patil was arrested by the CBI in June 2009 and was granted bail by the Alibaug Sessions Court later that year. With the trial court now acquitting all the accused, the case is set to enter a new legal phase as the CBI prepares to challenge the verdict before the Bombay High Court.

--IANS

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