CBI grills Anil Ambani's son for 2nd day in Rs 228 crore RHFL fraud case

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani was again grilled by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for hours on Saturday in connection with the Rs 228 crore fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

He was examined by the premier investigative agency from around 11 am to 4 pm, sources said.

The agency questioned him in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in which he has been booked along with Reliance Home Finance Ltd’s former CEO and ex-whole-time director Ravindra Sudhalkar and others.

No immediate reaction was available from the company.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI had questioned Anil Ambani’s son in the same case.

He was interrogated by the investigating officer for around six-and-a-half hours at the CBI headquarters in the national capital.

He was asked to appear again before the investigating officer on Saturday for further examination.

The CBI had registered the case on December 6, 2025, in connection with the alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, Ravindra Sudhalkar, unknown persons and unknown public servants.

The criminal case was registered against RHFL -- a company of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group -- its promoters or directors and unknown bank officials on the basis of a complaint by Union Bank of India.

The complaint alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to Union Bank of India (ex-Andhra Bank).

According to officials, the account of RHFL was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) on September 30, 2019, and later classified as fraud on October 10, 2024, by Union Bank of India.

RHFL had availed loans amounting to Rs 5,572.35 crore from 18 banks, financial institutions, NBFCs and corporate bodies, including Union Bank of India.

The agency is conducting a detailed investigation into allegations that the accused company defrauded multiple banks and financial institutions.

The CBI had also conducted searches on December 9, 2025, at two official premises of RHFL as well as the residential premises of Jai Anmol Ambani — then director of the company — and Ravindra Sudhalkar in Mumbai after obtaining search warrants from the Special CBI Court in Mumbai.

Several incriminating documents were seized during the searches.

--IANS

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