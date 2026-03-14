March 14, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

CBI grills Anil Ambani's son for 2nd day in Rs 228 crore RHFL fraud case

CBI grills Anil Ambani's son for 2nd day in Rs 228 crore RHFL fraud case

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani was again grilled by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for hours on Saturday in connection with the Rs 228 crore fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

He was examined by the premier investigative agency from around 11 am to 4 pm, sources said.

The agency questioned him in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in which he has been booked along with Reliance Home Finance Ltd’s former CEO and ex-whole-time director Ravindra Sudhalkar and others.

No immediate reaction was available from the company.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI had questioned Anil Ambani’s son in the same case.

He was interrogated by the investigating officer for around six-and-a-half hours at the CBI headquarters in the national capital.

He was asked to appear again before the investigating officer on Saturday for further examination.

The CBI had registered the case on December 6, 2025, in connection with the alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, Ravindra Sudhalkar, unknown persons and unknown public servants.

The criminal case was registered against RHFL -- a company of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group -- its promoters or directors and unknown bank officials on the basis of a complaint by Union Bank of India.

The complaint alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to Union Bank of India (ex-Andhra Bank).

According to officials, the account of RHFL was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) on September 30, 2019, and later classified as fraud on October 10, 2024, by Union Bank of India.

RHFL had availed loans amounting to Rs 5,572.35 crore from 18 banks, financial institutions, NBFCs and corporate bodies, including Union Bank of India.

The agency is conducting a detailed investigation into allegations that the accused company defrauded multiple banks and financial institutions.

The CBI had also conducted searches on December 9, 2025, at two official premises of RHFL as well as the residential premises of Jai Anmol Ambani — then director of the company — and Ravindra Sudhalkar in Mumbai after obtaining search warrants from the Special CBI Court in Mumbai.

Several incriminating documents were seized during the searches.

--IANS

ag/na

LATEST NEWS

Saptak Talwar and Dhruv Sheoran share the top spot after round three of DP World PGTI’s Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: PGTI

Saptak Talwar, Dhruv Sheoran share the top spot after round three of PGTI event

Global groups urge Bangladesh govt to release critically ill, imprisoned freedom fighter

Global groups urge Bangladesh govt to release critically ill, imprisoned freedom fighter

India’s decision to stick with Sanju Samson in top three worked out really well, says Ricky Ponting

India’s decision to stick with Samson in top three worked out really well, says Ponting

Sonakshi Sinha is suffering from 'Prankophobia' says husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha is suffering from 'Prankophobia' says husband Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Ali Agha officially reprimanded by International Cricket Council, handed one demerit point for Code of Conduct breach during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Photo credit: ICC

Salman Agha officially reprimanded by ICC, handed one demerit point for Code of Conduct breach (ld)

Varun Tej-starrer Korean Kanakaraju's final schedule gets underway in Korea (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Varun Tej-starrer Korean Kanakaraju's final schedule gets underway in Korea

Shias, Ahmadiyyas, Hazaras — Pakistan fails to protect minorities amid growing sectarian violence

Shias, Ahmadiyyas, Hazaras — Pakistan fails to protect minorities amid growing sectarian violence

Ajay Devgn reacts to Akshay Kumar joining 'Golmaal 5': Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye

Ajay Devgn reacts to Akshay Kumar joining 'Golmaal 5': Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye

CBI grills Anil Ambani's son for 2nd day in Rs 228 crore RHFL fraud case

CBI grills Anil Ambani's son for 2nd day in Rs 228 crore RHFL fraud case

Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, and Ambekar Meetei reach finals at World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree, and Ambekar reach finals at World Boxing Futures Cup