CBI files 16th chargesheet against builder firm, bank officials in Noida homebuyer fraud cases

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) In a major development in its ongoing probe into large-scale homebuyer fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its 16th chargesheet against M/s Saha Infratech Pvt Ltd, its director, and officials of HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd for their alleged involvement in fraudulent activities linked to a housing project in Noida, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The chargesheet has been filed before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at the Rouse Avenue District Court (RADC), New Delhi.

The CBI investigation revealed that the accused builder company and its director allegedly conspired with bank officials and other private individuals to induce homebuyers and investors through false assurances and misleading representations. The accused are alleged to have secured financial gains through illegal and deceptive means.

According to the agency, substantial evidence gathered during the investigation led to the filing of the chargesheet under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The charges include criminal conspiracy, abuse of official position, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The CBI is currently investigating 33 other cases registered pursuant to directions issued by the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unidentified officials of financial institutions across the country. These cases involve allegations of cheating homebuyers and diversion of funds.

So far, the agency has filed 15 chargesheets against several real estate firms, including Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt Ltd, Dream Procon Pvt Ltd, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, AVJ Developers (India) Pvt Ltd, CHD Developers Pvt Ltd, Sequel Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Logix City Developers Pvt Ltd, Manju J Homes India Ltd, Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd, Ninex Developers Ltd, Decent Buildwell Pvt Ltd, Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt Ltd, Ithaca Estate Pvt Ltd and LGCL Urban Homes (India) LLP, along with their directors and officials of certain banks and financial institutions.

The CBI reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability in cases involving economic offences, corruption and public fraud, particularly those adversely affecting the interests of common citizens and homebuyers.

--IANS

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