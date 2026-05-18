NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests Maha coaching centre director; 10th arrest in ongoing probe

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, director of Maharashtra-based coaching centre, in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests in the probe to ten.

According to CBI sources, Motegaonkar, who reportedly ran coaching classes in Latur, played an important role in the alleged NEET paper leak network. He had earlier been taken into custody for questioning before being formally arrested by the agency.

Sources said the CBI is likely to issue an official statement on the latest arrest shortly.

The development comes amid an intensifying nationwide investigation into the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper, which triggered massive outrage and eventually led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Sunday sent NEET paper leak accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare to 14-day custody of the CBI.

Mandhare, an NTA-appointed senior Botany teacher from Pune, is suspected to be the co-mastermind behind the leak of the Biology question paper. Chemistry Professor P.V. Kulkarni is being considered the alleged “kingpin” of the paper leak.

During proceedings in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, the CBI informed the bench that Mandhare was an expert in translating botany and zoology question papers and had access to the NEET-UG Biology paper.

"Manisha was in conspiracy with P.V. Kulkarni and Manisha Waghmare. She gave the question paper to another accused, Shubham. Simultaneous investigations are going on across the country. We need to take her to different parts of the country for investigation," the CBI said.

The agency further alleged that Mandhare had mobilised prospective NEET candidates through Pune-based consultant Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested earlier this month, and conducted special coaching sessions for students at her Pune residence.

According to the CBI, during these classes, she allegedly disclosed several Biology questions and asked students to note them down and mark them in textbooks. Investigators claim that a majority of those questions matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 question paper.

Earlier, nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into 7-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation.

Two other accused, who were arrested on Friday, were produced before a court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking transit remand.

--IANS

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