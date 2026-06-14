Two J&K forest officials among three arrested by CBI in corruption case

Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Sunday that it has arrested three forest department personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on corruption charges.

CBI sources said the arrested persons include two Forest Department officials and a casual labourer of the same department.

Sources said the arrested persons have been identified as Ranger Manzoor Ahmad Malik of Kawoosa, Magam; Forester Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Nusgam, Khansahib; and casual labourer Bashir Ahmad Ganie of Ramhama, Beerwah.

The arrests were made in connection with FIR No. 05/2026 registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station CBI, Kashmir, the sources said.

Earlier, a CBI team had laid a trap in the Beerwah area of Budgam district and apprehended Bashir Ahmad Ganie while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The operation was launched following allegations of a demand for illegal gratification. Sources said further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.

The union territory has its own anti-graft body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is authorised to investigate and prevent corruption among government officials.

The CBI has primary jurisdiction to investigate corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, specifically targeting Central government employees, union territory officials, and employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Public Sector Banks.

The extent and exercise of CBI's anti-corruption jurisdiction involve several specific operational rules.

Central Jurisdiction mandates under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) target officials under the control of the Central government. State government employees generally fall under the jurisdiction of state Anti-Corruption Bureaus (ACBs).

Because policing is a state subject, the CBI operates in states via "General Consent" granted by respective state governments under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act.

Several states have withdrawn this general consent, meaning the CBI must seek case-specific consent or a court directive to investigate in those territories.

The Supreme Court or High Courts can authorise the CBI to investigate any corruption case anywhere in the country, overriding state consent objections.

The Supreme Court has affirmed that local state police forces and ACBs also have jurisdiction to register and investigate cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Central Government employees operating within their state.

--IANS

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