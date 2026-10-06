Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about her own accent for first time in movies, series

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has spoken about using her own accent in a film. The actress recently appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ along with Sylvester Stallone and Andrew Garfield.

The actress was a press tour for her new title ‘Kill Jackie’, the 8-part action-thriller series.

When the show host asked her, “Is this the first time you've ever acted using your own accent this time in my life?”, she said, “Actually, I've done Dylan Thomas. I did a film with Anthony Hopkins, he directed me in that”.

“And then I just did another film with Anthony Hopkins called ‘A Visit to Grandpa’, which is an adaptation of a certain movie. I've shot all over the world, Malaysia, Australia everywhere but this was special”, she added.

Earlier, the actress had shared that the British comedy show ‘The Darling Buds of May’, changed her life for the good, and turned her into a "celebrity overnight". However, she has said that fame diminished her reputation as an actress. She recently graced ‘The Graham Norton Show’, and said, "That one hour of television changed my life. I became a celebrity overnight and people sort of forgot I was an actor”.

After having more television success in Britain, Catherine made transition from television to Hollywood, and appeared in the 1996 superhero movie ‘The Phantom’, in which she starred opposite Billy Zane.

The actress shared that she had to start afresh in Los Angeles as she was unknown in America, whereas in the UK she had become a bona fide celebrity.

She said, "When I went to LA literally nobody knew me, which was a huge ego jolt at first but then extremely humbling, and ultimately very good for me to start afresh”.

The actress is set to star in new Amazon Prime Video series ‘Kill Jackie’, in which she essays the role of wealthy art dealer Jackie Price, who discovers she's the target of a lethal squad of hitmen known as The Seven Demons.

"It is a gift of a part. The show is crazy and high-octane and she is really crazy”, she added.

--IANS

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