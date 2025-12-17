Carlos Alcaraz splits with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Tennis World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has parted ways with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, on Wednesday. Alcaraz's seven-year association with fellow Spaniard Ferrero, a former No. 1 player who assisted Alcaraz in winning his first six Grand Slam titles, comes to an end.

Samuel Lopez and Ferrero, who won the French Open in 2003, were just named ATP Coach of the Year for their work with Alcaraz, who won eight trophies in 2025, including the US Open and Roland Garros.

"It’s very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time, you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I’ve enjoyed every step of it so much with you. We’ve managed to reach the top, and I feel that if our sports paths had to part ways, it had to be from up there.

"From the place we always worked toward and always aspired to reach. There are so many memories that come to mind that picking just one wouldn’t be fair. You’ve helped me grow as an athlete, but above all as a person. And something I value so much: I’ve enjoyed the process. That’s what I’ll hold onto, the path we’ve travelled together. Now, times of change are coming for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I’m certain we’ll face them the right way, giving our best, as we’ve always done. Always adding up. I wish you all the best from the heart in everything that comes. I’m left with the peace of mind of knowing we didn’t hold anything back, that we gave everything we had for each other. Thank you for everything, Juanki!" Alcaraz posted on X.

At the age of fifteen, Alcaraz began training with the 2001 French Open champion at the former world number one Ferrero's academy, which was approximately an hour's drive from Alcaraz's house. Alcaraz won his first major at the US Open in 2022, followed by Wimbledon in 2023, the French Open, and another Wimbledon in 2024. This year, he won both the US Open and the French Open once more.

Ferrero, Alcaraz's former coach, posted on Instagram, "Today is a difficult day. One of those times when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it. We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments.

"I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey. I take with me laughter, challenges overcome, conversations, support during difficult moments, and the satisfaction of having been part of something truly unique.

"Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better.

"Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing make me feel so special. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally. I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he added.

