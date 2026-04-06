Car breaks through high-security gate of Delhi Assembly premises, masked man places flower bouquet on porch

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A car driven by an unidentified man breached security at the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon after crashing through one of the boundary iron gates, triggering a major security alert, officials from Delhi Police said.

According to officials, the vehicle, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number, had several unidentified masked individuals inside.

It entered the premises by breaking through Gate No. 2 -- designated as the VVIP gate -- at around 2 p.m., raising immediate alarm among security personnel.

Police further stated that after entering the premises, the driver placed a flower bouquet near the porch area.

Authorities are treating the episode as a serious security lapse.

Security personnel responded immediately after receiving information about the intrusion, and the area was quickly secured.

Multiple teams, including those from the Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad, reached the spot and initiated a thorough investigation. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also been deployed to examine the scene and collect evidence.

The breach has raised significant concerns regarding the adequacy and effectiveness of existing security arrangements at the Assembly complex, which is considered a highly sensitive and protected zone due to the regular presence of senior government officials and legislators.

Officials are now probing how the vehicle managed to break through barricades and gain access to a restricted area despite established security protocols, and efforts are underway to identify the individuals involved and determine their intent.

More details are awaited.

The incident comes shortly after the Assembly had received bomb threats during the recently concluded Budget Session, heightening concerns over security preparedness at the high-profile premises.

Earlier on March 25, the Delhi Assembly received a bomb threat via email, triggering heightened security and an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

The threatening message claimed that as many as 16 RDX-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been planted inside the Assembly premises, with a plan to detonate them.

A similar threat was received a day earlier. Following the threats, the Delhi Police launched a thorough investigation to trace the origin of the emails and assess their credibility.

--IANS

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